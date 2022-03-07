Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,314. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

