Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STXS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 549,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

