Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.