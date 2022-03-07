Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.30.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

