Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 6,813 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $260.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.