Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.47. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $462.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

