Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $478,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.