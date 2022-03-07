Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 440.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 189,693 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $96.91 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

