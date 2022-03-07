Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

