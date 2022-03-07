StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.