StockNews.com Lowers Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.