StockNews.com Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 572,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Compugen by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 384,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compugen by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

