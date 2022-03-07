StockNews.com Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Buy

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Popular by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Popular by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after acquiring an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

