StockNews.com Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.