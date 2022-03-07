StockNews.com Upgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.