StockNews.com Upgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Buy

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

