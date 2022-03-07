Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

DFAX stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75.

