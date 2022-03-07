Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $158.15 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

