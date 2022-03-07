Stonnington Group LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ladder Capital worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

