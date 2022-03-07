Stonnington Group LLC Invests $727,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.