Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $803,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

