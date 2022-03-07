STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

