Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Stratasys stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 733,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

