Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. 116,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

