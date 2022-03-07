Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $22.06 on Monday, reaching $454.78. 71,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.75 and a twelve month high of $477.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.20 and its 200-day moving average is $420.37. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

