Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 296 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

