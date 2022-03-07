Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $34.19. 80,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.