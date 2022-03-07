Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $93.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,819.05. 49,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

