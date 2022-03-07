Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.90. 219,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,899,047. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $268.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.