Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,370 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. 218,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

