Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.92. 629,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $386.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.