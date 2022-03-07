Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.21. 10,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,154. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

