Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 684,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS traded down $5.68 on Monday, reaching $191.16. 8,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,942. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.