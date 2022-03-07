Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $79.97 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,972,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $335.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

