Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,495,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

