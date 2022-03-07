Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in February

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Straumann stock opened at $1,533.92 on Monday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $1,123.95 and a 12-month high of $2,301.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,742.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,936.85.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

