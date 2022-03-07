Strid Group LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 2.75% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,674. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

