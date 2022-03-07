Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.34 ($95.89).

SAX traded down €1.60 ($1.80) during trading on Monday, reaching €66.15 ($74.33). 102,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($85.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 106.69.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

