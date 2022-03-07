StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $11.42. 1,503,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,447,012. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

