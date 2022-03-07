StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. 35,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

