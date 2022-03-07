StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

