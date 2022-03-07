SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

