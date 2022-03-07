Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Update

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 438,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $8,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

