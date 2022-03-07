Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NILIF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals (Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.