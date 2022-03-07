SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 1,179.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 402,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SSSS. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.