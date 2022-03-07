Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SDAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,468. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

