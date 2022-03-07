SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 230,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

