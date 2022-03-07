Sycomore Asset Management Sells 45,877 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,877 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.70. 13,403,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,541. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.04 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

