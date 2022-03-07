Sycomore Asset Management Sells 8,801 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $17.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.92. 6,869,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,924. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

