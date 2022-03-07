Sycomore Asset Management Takes $98,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.59 on Monday, reaching $292.69. 2,864,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,825. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.