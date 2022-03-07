Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.02. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,626.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

